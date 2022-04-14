Awrad e Fathiyyah: A gift from Shah-e-Hamdan

People of Kashmir valley continue to benefit from this special gift of Hazrat Mir syed Ali Hamadani even to this day, and it’s still considered one of the most powerful wazaif (religious litanies) for spiritual enlightenment by the people of Kashmir.



Hazrat Amir Kabir Mir Syed Ali Hamadani (RA) has himself given an account of how he came to give the title “Awrad-e-Fathiyyah”. “Aurad is the means to success and felicity. After the conclusion of the fajr prayers at dawn, devotees have been chanting the Awradh-e-Fathiyyah in Kashmir’s mosques since the fourteenth century. Aurad e Fathiyyah is a book of “tawheed”, proved by Quran and Sunnah of prophet (peace be upon him). It is also a glaring evidence of Mir Hamadani’s mission that was based upon monotheism, peace, and love. The “tawheed” described in Awrad e Fathiyyah is the manifestation of Islamic “tawheed” simply and effectively, so that the common masses of Kashmir would understand it and follow accordingly. It has been translated into many languages including Kashmiri.

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

I seek forgiveness from the great Allah.

Besides whom none is worthy for being worshipped, The Living, The Eternal. I turn to Him and seek repentance from Him.