Bandipore Legacy and Richness

The famous river Jhelum flowing from Verinag spring and embosoming en-route all its tributaries amalgams with the kidney-shaped Wular Lake of Bandipore to march onward via Sopore to Baramuula and beyond. The river runs across the district from village Panzinara bifurcating its population and area in about two halves to the east and the west. The river provides livelihood opportunities like extraction of sand by people from areas of Shadipore to Hajin, scanty fishing sports besides irrigation facilities to land holdings both sides. Two beautiful nallahs of Madhumati and Popchan, lapping the town, empty themselves into the Wular Lake which is said to be the richest wetland of South Asia and the largest fresh water lake in Asia. However as of now the lake has lost much of its sheen due to various types of unabated pollutions and encroachments. No matching steps have been taken to retrieve and retain its past pristine glory and stature as no boulevard has come up to stop or reduce its disfiguration. Lotus, groundnuts, chestnuts, willows and aquaculture which grow here provide means of livelihood to people who associate themselves with such activities. One of the hydro electric power projects namely Kishanganga (a river that originates from Drass in Kargil district) is there at Kralpora village. It is a run-of-the-river scheme with an installed capacity of 330 MWs. The topography is mostly skewed with hillocks, mountains and forests on the eastern and the northern side with quite contrasting open bogs, mires, marshy lands, swamps and wetlands on the opposite sides. The district has no sound industrial base with the result majority of educated youth look for government jobs. The arable and the residential lands suffer scarcity and fruit & food grains shortages thereby culminating in low standard of living generally. Agriculture is the main occupation. Paddy/rice is the staple food of the majority of population. Cash crops are insignificant. However, maize crop is cultivated mostly by Gojjars who have much of their land in karevas and sloppy areas. Horticulture is sparse. Wicker works is the pursuit of some people with Kangri (Fire-pot), winnows, and baskets the famed handicraft products.