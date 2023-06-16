Bees|God’s wonderful creation

I have been associated with the field of education for many years and have always had a desire to learn. I pursued my education in Arts and completed master’s degrees in Urdu and Education. Given my association with a medical coaching institute, I am consistently immersed in scientific subjects and have opportunities and access to a wealth of knowledge in this domain. These days, our NEET Botany expert at DD Target PMT Kashmir, Dr. Khalid Mir, discussed with me the topic of pollination and I was greatly enlightened on this topic.

Pollination is a vital process in the reproduction of Flowering plants. It is the transfer of pollen grains from the male reproductive part (anther) to the female reproductive part (stigma) of a flower. This transfer can occur through abiotic components (Wind, water) and also by biotic components (insects, birds and bats).