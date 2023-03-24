Benefits of  avenue plantation

Srinagar having bountiful landscape and favorable climate rich tradition of tourism has not been fully benefited from such haphazard plantation drives. Nothing significant has been thru to improve its tourist image especially with respect avenue plantation. Various development works undertaken at different times have progressively diminished the plantation cover of the city significantly e.g. embankments of river Jhelum and Doodhganga river; Bye Pass road, new extension of the Bye Pass, Foreshore road, internal link roads, urbanized area, hill slopes etc. are either without much needed plant cover or it has been removed and sacrificed for implementation of development. In the process, it has adversely disturbed biodiversity, natural habitat of many species, aesthetics of the city besides generating ever expanding heat zone with far-reaching inimical influence on ecology and climate of Valley in particular and J&K in general. It has increased the pollution levels in many parts of Srinagar and deprived the city from much needed green cover adversely affecting its health in many ways. To mention a few, we have lost over the years Shalteng Avenue, Green Tunnel Avenue near Bijbehara, Plant sub ecosystem Doodhganga, River Jhelum at many places and not say of the wiping out of plantation cover consequent in Dal and Nagin lake some years ago. Be it Shalteng or green tunnel plantation avenues, these lend an identity to the place by adding aesthetics for which people are nostalgic and often reminisce.

It has been seen that cities with well-planned and well managed green infrastructure tend to be resilient, sustainable, adaptive, and viable. In the absence of open space at local and neighborhood level, avenue plantation provides a doable option and needs to be taken up on extensive basis in the city which is bound to substantiate in implementation of our commitments towards greening of cities and increase in common green area which otherwise is depressingly low in Srinagar. Government can also explore possibilities of developing green spaces on recently retrieved lands through encroachment drive in the interest of the city. Developing and maintaining green area is also one of the functions spelled out in the Municipal Corporation Act-2000 wherein it is unequivocally indicated that urban forestry, protection of the environment and promotion of ecological aspects is the duty of Srinagar Municipal Corporation. In addition, planting and care of trees on road side is also one the obligatory function of the concerned ULB. Unfortunately, SMC is neither performing duties of planting trees nor looks after any of these vital aspects of the city development. Efforts made in this direction through different departments/ organizations, who have their own priorities, fiscal limitations are quite often sequestered and not yielding desired results. Srinagar which at present has third generation master plan has been unlucky to shape it roads and other avenues till date. In India, Chandigarh and Bengaluru are the two best example of urban planning where avenue trees and land uses have been meticulously conceived and emit richness by their presence and complementing each other. In Srinagar, whatever avenue plantation has been done, it is purely without the knowledge various aspects of plant material like, crown width, tree height, crown length, crown interference, interspacing of trees or underlying engineering elements of the roads and supply lines passing through these roads. For example, every now and then either the crown of trees is needed to be cut or removal of foliage necessitated to avoid damages to the service/supply lines which is a common scene always morbid the aesthetic of the avenues.