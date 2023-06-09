Beyond observing the day

It is not only the air pollution but also the water pollution which has badly affected the health of people in valley particularly in Srinagar city. Last year the NGT (National Green Tribunal) had taken serious view of the present status of Doodh Gangha which provides drinking water to almost ¼ of the population of Srinagar city. They imposed fine on concerned departments for their negligence and asked them to improve the quality of drinking water by keeping Doodh Ganga clean from plastic and human and other waste. But it seems that there is hardly any improvement in the quality of drinking water and the maintenance of the river Doodh Ganga. Though Dal lake, the centre of tourist hub seems to be clean as compared to previous years due to the efforts of the present government.

After a long time I had a chance to visit Shalimar Bagh on 7th of June this year but what I found, on way from Nishat garden to my destination, was really shocking. I saw many high rise concrete buildings raised on green patches on both sides of road in the form of hotels and commercial buildings. The worst I observed was the coming up of number of residential houses in a haphazard and unplanned way along the boundary wall of the Heritage Shalimar Moghul garden. This has choked the flow of fresh air and presents an ugly view in and around the garden. The garden has almost lost the grandeur and glory of the past. The people who have constructed their house around this garden, have not only blocked the beautiful back ground view of Zabarvan hills but have also damaged the ecology of its surroundings. The authority concerned is also responsible for this as they might have granted permission for the construction of these houses. In the past the surroundings of this area were free from any construction which used to add to its beauty and environment. The intervention of the government is warranted to look into the matter and make delinquent officials accountable who are found responsible for this act.