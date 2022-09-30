Biking  your way to Himalayas?

It’s become somewhat “cool” to just pick up your bike--or rent one--and leave for the hills. While the thought itself is brilliant, what most people aspiring to do a biking trip to the Himalayas don’t understand is that one needs to be mentally and physically prepared to undertake such a physically taxing journey.

“It’s not uncommon now to come across cases where people have fainted or been extremely breathless in higher altitudes. I’ve even seen people who have no proper equipment whatsoever, and they come wanting to bike all the way to Leh,” says Moksha Jaitley, 54, Manali-based professional biker. Here are a few things, as suggested by Moksha, that everyone looking to do a bike trip to the Himalayas should keep in mind: