Biography of Justice Abdul Qadir Parray

Mr Abdul Qadir Parray had his schooling done from the local school of the town that was run by Anjuman e Nasuratul Islam. He did his matriculation through intermediary college Anantnag and graduation through Amar Singh College Srinagar under the J&K University and qualified in LLB and MA economics with 2nd position from Aligarh Muslim University in 1957. He was sponsored by Aligarh Muslim University for higher studies in economics outside the country but had to let go of his dream of receiving a degree outside the country because of the teary eyes of his father. He started practicing in his hometown as a lawyer in civil/criminal and revenue cases in the local court and High-court of Srinagar in the same year. He contested an election for Town Area Committee Anantnag during early sixties and won against the famous lawyer Mr Pyare Lal Handoo. He qualified KCS Judicial in the year 1960 and was appointed as Munsif Judge in year 1963. He worked as Munsif Judge Srinagar, Budgam, RS Pora and Pulwama; was posted as sub-judge in the year 1967; posted as judge small causes Srinagar and as sub-judge (SDM) Reasi, ADM Poonch, special excise mobile magistrate and food adulteration magistrate Jammu. He was also posted as sub-judge Handwara, Shopian, Baramulla, Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar, Special Mobile Magistrate Traffic Kashmir, Chief Judicial Magistrate Sopore and Anantnag and later on promoted as District and Sessions Judge in Nov 1978, and was posted as District and Sessions Judge Leh, Kargil, Pulwama and Budgam where he started the district courts and was pivotal for getting the district court buildings constructed.

In the year 1983 he was posted as vigilance commissioner Judicial J&K High-court. In June 1985 he was appointed as Secretary to Govt, Law and Parliamentary affairs Dept and in June 87 was appointed as presiding officer J&K Transport Appellate Tribunal cum Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. Following these coveted postings he was posted back to Judicial Dept as District and Sessions Judge Anantnag and in the year 1991 was posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar and was elevated as Judge of the high court of J&K in October 1991. He superannuated on 14th August in 1998. He worked as Judge of High Court of J&K during the testing times of turmoil in the state and was holding the forte mainly at Srinagar High court.