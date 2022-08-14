Bizzare! Botanist to head KU’s cyber attack inquiry

In a move that has drawn flak from cyber experts, the University of Kashmir has appointed a professor of botany to head the inquiry committee related to recent breach of data.

Sources said Dean Research Professor Irshad A Nawchoo, who specialises in botany, has been tasked to head the inquiry panel which also includes Professor A.H. Moon, Dean Research Islamic University of Science and Technology Awantipora, Dr Manzoor Ahmad Chashoo from Department of Computer Sciences KU and Dr Dawood Ahmad from North Campus Kashmir University as its members.