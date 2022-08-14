Bizzare! Botanist to head KU’s cyber attack inquiry

In a move that has drawn flak from cyber experts, the University of Kashmir has appointed a professor of botany to head the inquiry committee related to recent breach of data.
Sources said Dean Research Professor Irshad A Nawchoo, who specialises in botany, has been tasked to head the inquiry panel which also includes Professor A.H. Moon, Dean Research Islamic University of Science and Technology Awantipora, Dr Manzoor Ahmad Chashoo from Department of Computer Sciences KU and Dr Dawood Ahmad from North Campus Kashmir University as its members.
“Since the panel is headed by a non-cyber specialist, it seems to have been formed more to save university officials than save the data. It is clearly a non serious approach towards a serious issue,” said a cyber expert. “To let a botanist head a cyber security panel is devoid of any logic and reason. It is a breach of common sense also.”
Many take this move as an attempt to save the skin of few people rather than seriously inquire into the alleged breach.
Interestingly, in the University of Kashmir, even non-subject experts are heading subject-specific departments. Two such examples are HOD Computer Sciences who is otherwise a professor of pharmacy and HOD Urdu who is a professor of linguistics.