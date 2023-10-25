Book Launch | Kashmiri Author’s Anthology, “It Has Snowed Back Home,” Unveiled in Amritsar

Amritsar, Oct 25 - In a remarkable literary event that was set to embrace diversity and unite voices from various walks of life, the highly anticipated anthology book, “It Has Snowed Back Home,” authored by Abrar ul Mustafa, a Kashmiri author, made its debut in the vibrant city of Amritsar.
With an array of poems, short stories, and memoirs, this anthology represents a collective effort of ten authors, each with a distinct background and a unique perspective on life in India. From the world of banking and medicine to e-writing, music, education, and entrepreneurship, these authors have woven a colorful tapestry of narratives within the pages of this book.
“It Has Snowed Back Home” is more than a compilation of literary pieces; it is a celebration of India’s diversity, a return to one’s roots, and an exploration of the heart of the nation. The anthology reflects the country’s struggles, its people, its love, and its warmth, offering readers an evocative journey through the myriad experiences of its writers.
What sets this anthology apart is its innovative approach to storytelling. Every chapter includes a QR code, which, when scanned, brings readers closer to the author’s own voice. It’s a unique and personal connection that enhances the reading experience.
The book launch event was a memorable one. Attendees had the opportunity to interact with the authors, gain insights into their inspiration, writing processes, and the journey to bring this anthology to life. Readers posed questions, shared their thoughts, and became part of a literary conversation that transcended words on paper.
This anthology, with its captivating narratives and diverse perspectives, is poised to captivate the hearts of readers. “It Has Snowed Back Home” invites you to embark on a literary journey that touches the soul and brings India back to your home, your heart, and your imagination.
The book launch event took place at “Timeless Amritsar”, Queen’s Road, Amritsar at on This literary celebration was a valuable addition to the cultural and literary discussions in the region.