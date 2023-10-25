Book Launch | Kashmiri Author’s Anthology, “It Has Snowed Back Home,” Unveiled in Amritsar

What sets this anthology apart is its innovative approach to storytelling. Every chapter includes a QR code, which, when scanned, brings readers closer to the author’s own voice. It’s a unique and personal connection that enhances the reading experience.



The book launch event was a memorable one. Attendees had the opportunity to interact with the authors, gain insights into their inspiration, writing processes, and the journey to bring this anthology to life. Readers posed questions, shared their thoughts, and became part of a literary conversation that transcended words on paper.