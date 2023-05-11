Book Review | Exploring peace and love for our times

I have been following this subject for some time. I am occasionally a non-veg eater and I have no bias at all against non-veg food. But there is widespread evidence that Western (especially American) food and agribusiness and cattle industry are cruel to animals and a disaster for the environment, and particularly the soil. As one who has written extensively on walking as part of my interest in pedestrian rights and public transport, I find his walking across the globe in search of world peace the most inspiring acts of all. Satish Kumar walked with E P Menon, an activist who lives in Bangalore and continues to talk about protesting against nuclear powers even today! In fact, as this is being written, E P Menon at age 88, is off to the US to look for ways to protest against the failure of the UN at stopping the nuclear threat to mankind! Menon and Satish Kumar did this walk with such grit, without carrying any money. And to think that Nehru himself supported the campaign!

They met Bertrand Russell and Martin Luther King during the journey -- we are lucky to have men of such vintage amidst us. Satish walked around with Vinoba Bhave as well. I saw Bhave as a child on his Bhoodan yatra and then spent three four days with him as a journalist for ‘The Times of India’ when he was on a fast in Wardha on the cow slaughter issue during the Janata party days. Then, when Mrs Indira Gandhi came to meet him, I got introduced to her by Nirmala Deshpande, the Gandhian who was very close to her. That is really something. How many people like that can one come across and meet. I must commend Jagdish Rattanani and his colleagues for putting together the work and thoughts of Satish Kumar.