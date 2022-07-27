Book shelf

Title: Kashmir - From Ancient To Present (Set of 3 Vol)
Author: M J Aslam
Category: History
Publisher: Gulshan Books, Srinagar, Kashmir
About the Book
A monumental work on Kashmir that encompasses the valley’s social, cultural & political history of centuries. The work addresses the question of origin of the valley, associated myths, legends & stories surrounding it, & its environs & places, in the light of scientific explanations & explorations. The different phases of early political awakening to rise and fall of politics, growth of institutions, the emergence of new narratives, & counter-narratives in politics, the emergence of new players & parties in political life, decisions & repercussions have been narrated in chronological order in this monumental work.
About the AUTHOR:
M J Aslam taught Law at Kashmir University before joining the J&K Bank. He was Assistant Vice President ( Law) of the J&K Bank which includes a 6 year term as Principal J&K Bank, Staff Training College. He has written many scholarly articles on multiple subjects – law, history, politics, culture, art, and literature.