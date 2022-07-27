Book shelf

About the Book

A monumental work on Kashmir that encompasses the valley’s social, cultural & political history of centuries. The work addresses the question of origin of the valley, associated myths, legends & stories surrounding it, & its environs & places, in the light of scientific explanations & explorations. The different phases of early political awakening to rise and fall of politics, growth of institutions, the emergence of new narratives, & counter-narratives in politics, the emergence of new players & parties in political life, decisions & repercussions have been narrated in chronological order in this monumental work.