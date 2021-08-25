Description of the Book: ‘21st Century Islamic Scholarship’ presents a succinct overview and assessment of 100 recently published books on Islam and things Islamic. Common to all these reviews is the theme ‘Islamic Sources and Thought and Contemporary Issues’. The book is divided into seven (7) major thematic sections (preceded by a Foreword and Prologue and followed by Appendix), viz.: Books on the Qur’an and Qur’anic Studies; Seerah (the Prophet’s Biography); Islamic History/ Civilization; Theology and Sufism; Islam and Contemporary Issues; Contemporary Muslim World; and Miscellaneous. It is, thus, hoped that readers will find this book, and its contents, interesting, fascinating, valuable, and helpful in knowing about Islam and Muslims vis-à-vis 21st century contemporary issues—religious, social, political and civilizational—and contemporary Muslim world.

“This manuscript is a monumental accomplishment from a rising star in the world of Islamic Studies scholarship … an incredible service to world of Islamic Studies scholarship” (Exerpst from the Foreword of Dr. Junaid S. Ahmad, Director, Center for Islam and Decoloniality, Islamabad)

“… a substantial contribution to Islamic Studies in terms of its both depth and insightful coverage” (Prof. Abdur Raheem Kidwai, Aligarh Muslim University)

“…a significant contribution by our prolific young writer Dr Tauseef Ahmad Parray to the 21st century Islamic literature … broadly covers all the major currents and cross currents in the recent academic discourses on Islam and things Islamic” (Dr Sayyid M. Yunus Gilani, Former Professor & Head, Islamic Studies, University of Kashmir; and KIRKH, IIUM, Malaysia)

“Dr Parray’s scholarly credentials and reviews on an array of works covering the major areas of contemporary Islamic thought are illuminating and are an endorsement of his versatile contributions in the intellectual domain” (Dr Abdul Kader Choughley, South Africa)

“Dr Tauseef Ahmad Parray’s personality combines the qualities of serious and critical reader, which is [clearly] manifested in his new work…” (Mushtaq Ul Haq Ahmad Sikander, Srinagar, J&K)

About the Author

Dr Tauseef Ahmad Parray is presently working as Assistant Professor, Islamic Studies, Government Degree College Sogam, Kupwara (Higher Education Department), J&K. He has authored five books and has published numerous research papers and reviews in more than 25 reputed academic journals and other academic platforms from over a dozen countries, globally, mostly in the areas of Islam and Democracy, Modernist/ Reformist Thought in South Asia, and Recent Trends and English Scholarship in the Qur’anic Studies.