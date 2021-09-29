About the BOOK:

Islamic Psychology (IP) is an emerging discipline evident from a consistent growth of publications worldwide in the last 40 years. While the body of knowledge and practice is not new and was known as Ilm an-Nafs or science of the self during the Islamic Golden Age, it lost its significance for many centuries primarily because of the secularization of psychology and colonization of the Muslim world. IP has now developed into a professional and academic field, as it tries to understand the human self from an Islamic worldview. This book examines IP development in 17 countries ranging from Indonesia to Bosnia to the United States. A bird's eye view of the discipline's growth, as offered across the chapters in this book, can help the reader understand the history, challenges, and prospects of this developing field and illuminate for the broader field of psychology how the Islamic tradition has been integrated into mental health practices in Muslim communities. The book broadens the reach of modern psychology by exploring spirituality and religion in the Muslim world.

Review:

"An amazing collection of essays on the development of Islamic Psychology Around the Globe is both timely and much needed. I recommend this book for students and scholars in social sciences and hope that they will move the IP work forward in all parts of the world."

Prof. Dzulkifli Abdul Razak, Rector, International Islamic University Malaysia

"I have no doubt that we are witnessing an academic fermentation towards a paradigm shift in psychology. Amber Haque and Abdallah Rothman are presenting a comprehensive survey of the attempts around the world to integrate insights from Islam and Psychology."

Prof. Recep Senturk, President, Ibn Haldun University, Istanbul.

About the Author

Abdallah Rothman is Professor of Islamic Psychology and Principal at Cambridge Muslim College, founder of Shifaa Integrative Counseling and co-founder and Executive Director of the International Association of Islamic Psychology. He was previously Visiting Professor of Psychology at George Washington University, Zaim University Istanbul, International Islamic University Islamabad, and Al-Neelain University Khartoum.

Amber Haque is currently a Professor of Psychology at Doha Institute for Graduate Studies in Qatar. He was previously Professor at UAE University in UAE, Associate Professor and Head of Department at International Islamic University in Malaysia. He also worked as a psychologist in Michigan for over 12 years and published extensively in areas of both mental health and indigenous psychology.