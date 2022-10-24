Breast Cancer Treatment: Recent Trends and Advancements

Breast Cancer Screening

Screening means looking for the disease before a person has developed any signs and symptoms. This can in turn help find breast cancer at an early stage. If any change or abnormality is detected early in breast, it may be easier to manage and treat the disease with greater chances of success. By the time breast cancer signs and symptoms start appearing, it may have begun to spread and may become more difficult to treat with increasing health care costs and shortening lifespan. Breast screening is a method of detecting breast cancer at a very early stage. A mammogram is the first step in screening. It is a low dose x-ray in which each breast is placed in turn on the x-ray machine and gently but firmly compressed with a clear plate. This lasts for a few seconds and is harmless. The mammograms are examined thoroughly and the results sent to the woman and her practitioner. The mammogram can detect small changes in breast tissue that may need further investigations to check for breast cancer. Usually, the women aged 50 plus should go for routine mammogram screening as after menopause the glandular part of the breast reduces and is replaced by fatty tissues. This makes the breast less dense and makes interpretation with mammograms easier. However, it is better for younger women and women with denser breasts to go for digital mammography as it is equally effective as film mammography in older women. If the mammograms show positive findings, the patient is asked to return for further investigations which may include a clinical examination using breast ultrasound which uses sound waves to produce images to determine whether a new breast lump is a solid mass or a fluid-filled cyst, an MRI which unlike other types of imaging tests, doesn’t use radiation to create the images, and instead uses magnet and radio waves to create images of the interior of the breast, core biopsy or fine needle aspiration or open or excisional biopsy where a specialized needle device guided by X-ray or another imaging test is used to extract a core of tissue from the suspicious area. Samples of biopsy are sent to a laboratory for investigation and analysis where experts determine whether the cells are cancerous. Once breast cancer is diagnosed the next step is to find of what grade and stage your breast cancer is and further whether the cancer cells have hormone receptors or other receptors that may influence the treatment options. Breast cancer stages range from 0 to IV with 0 indicating cancer that is noninvasive or contained within the milk ducts. Stage IV breast cancer, also called metastatic breast cancer, indicates cancer that has spread to other areas of the body. To establish the stage of breast cancer the things which need to be taken into account are the cancer’s grade; the presence of tumor markers, such as receptors for estrogen, progesterone and HER2; and proliferation factors. To know the stage of breast cancer various tests and procedures are employed and mainly include blood tests, like complete blood count, mammogram of the other breast to look for signs of cancer, MRI of Breast, positron emission tomography (PET) scan and computerized tomography (CT) scan. But it is pertinent to mention here that a woman need not to undergo all of these tests and it is your health practioner or doctor who selects the appropriate screening methods and tests based on your specific circumstances and taking into account your symptoms and signs.