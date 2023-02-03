Budget 2023 to support India’s startup ecosystem: Piyush Goyal

Goyal said that the government has consistently been supporting the startup ecosystem and since the launch of the startup India initiative, the country has had significant growth in the startup arena. So my sense is that this (Budget) will certainly give a lot of support and help to the startup ecosystem so that it flourishes in the years to come,” the minister told PTI.

He said that the Budget also focused on promoting startups in the agriculture sector and making ‘agri-preneurs’ and giving them a boost to come up with better ideas for cold storages, food processing, and value addition in the agri sector.