Budget 2023 to support India's startup ecosystem: Piyush Goyal

Measures announced in the Budget such as extending the period of incorporation of eligible budding entrepreneurs for providing tax incentives, would provide a lot of support to further strengthen the country's startup ecosystem, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.
The government on Wednesday proposed to extend the period of incorporation of eligible startups by one more year till March 31, 2024, for providing tax incentives to encourage budding entrepreneurs. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also proposed to ease norms for startups by extending the benefit of carrying forward losses to 10 years. Goyal said that the government has consistently been supporting the startup ecosystem and since the launch of the startup India initiative, the country has had significant growth in the startup arena. "So my sense is that this (Budget) will certainly give a lot of support and help to the startup ecosystem so that it flourishes in the years to come," the minister told PTI.
He said that the Budget also focused on promoting startups in the agriculture sector and making 'agri-preneurs' and giving them a boost to come up with better ideas for cold storages, food processing, and value addition in the agri sector. Sitharaman in her Budget speech said: "I propose to extend the date of incorporation for income tax benefits to startups from March 31, 2023, to March 31, 2024. I further propose to provide the benefit of carry forward of losses on change of shareholding of startups from seven years of incorporation to ten years".