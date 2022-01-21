Building Blocks for a Knowledge Society

Second, all efforts should be made to rejuvenate and transform the public sector universities in Jammu and Kashmir. These are in desperate need of complete restructuring and important in developing a knowledge society. As of today, many of these institutions function at their own risk and responsibility in a world driven by global capitalism where big fish gobble the smaller one. Multinationals have driven local business to extinction and who can save the idea of a public university? The universities in India, due to their internal mess, have been compared to a “stagnant pond and expanding desert” (Apoorvanand, 2018). Harvard, MIT and Oxford can launch their own academic globalization through on-line degrees and the Pandemic has already accelerated the process. India in some ways has already experienced this new and emerging educational global order. The neo-liberal economic order and Covid 19 have increased inequalities in India as in other parts of the world. The high-end private universities viz. Ashoka and Jindal Global University have a class character and cannot be a pan-India model. These private universities are emerging as the “gated communities for the privileged classes and the worry is that public universities may turn into the ghettoes”. During 2006 and 2018 the number of private universities has increased from 19 to 290 of which 223 came up only after 2009. There is also a body of opinion that taxpayers’ money need not be used for Higher Education as its benefits are accrued by individuals and not the society. However, my reading of tea leaves prompts me to vouch for revival of public university system which can be an investment in the cause of nation-building. No nation can have few islands of excellence in National Capital Region (NCR) surrounded by cesspools of corruption and inefficiency. The J&K government needs to implement a public-funded scheme whereby deserving and meritorious students can be sent to top class universities of the world viz, Harvard, MIT, Yale and Oxford. The government can create a regime of good scholarship with the condition that they shall return to their homeland to contribute productively to the public university sector. To the best of my information, the Government of Rajasthan has already conceived of such a scheme. This can be a good step towards developing a knowledge society. The Harvard university was a ‘sarkari’ university at one point of time but suffered a slow death due to weak internal governance. It was only after its internal disarray got fixed that we found a provincial university making the transition to a world class institution.