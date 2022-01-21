Building Blocks for a Knowledge Society

This is the second time I am writing to you to draw your attention towards some pressing matters facing the country at large, and Jammu and Kashmir in particular. In my first letter, the issues ranged from statecraft to pluralism, and tension areas in Indian polity. In this letter, I wish to draw your attention to some of the barriers in the way to developing Jammu and Kashmir as a knowledge society; so that knowledge becomes the economic resource, and mind replaces the muscle. I propose that we draw a roadmap for universities in the state with an objective that these institutions can inspire other socio-cultural institutions. It would be pertinent to mention that as Chancellor of Universities, you are very soon going to appoint Vice-Chancellors to two of our oldest universities - University of Jammu, and University of Kashmir. Therefore, there is not only an immediate context in which this letter may reach you, but an added urgency in submitting for your consideration some matters of great significant for crafting a knowledge society.
Context
The Governor of West Bengal, Mr Jagdeep Dhanhar, recently stated that the state government had appointed Vice-Chancellors for twenty four universities in his state without his approval. These appointments are ex facie, in defiance of specific orders and without the approval of the Chancellor, the appointing authority. Further, the governor had called a meeting of Vice Chancellors of private universities but none of them turned up at Raj Bhawan. In a different part of the country, a similar situation has arisen where the Chancellor finds himself in a different situation.
The Governor of Kerala Mr Arif Mohammad Khan is firm in his stance to abdicate Chancellorship necessitated, as he put it, by matters of national importance. Mr. Khan said he was willing to transfer his powers as Chancellor to the Pro-Chancellor (Higher Education Minister). The Governor further stated that he was not interested in being an ornamental head of universities. Likewise, in many other states in the country where the Chancellor and the Chief Minister share identical views, there are definitely challenges of different kinds.
Far from being seen as a source of embarrassment or provocation, these events should be viewed as an opportunity to revisit the entire structure of Higher Education in India, so that the country truly emerges as a world leader as envisaged in the New Education Policy (NEP 2020). These cannot be taken merely as ideological or issues of state politics. These need an extended debate and scholarly discussion. The wise people believe that it is “important to debate a question without settling it rather than settling a question without debating it”. In this context, three issues are listed for your consideration which can be building blocks for a knowledge society in Jammu and Kashmir.
First, while it is important to debate ideologies, care is to be taken that these do not become weapons of war to destroy the social fabric of societies and damage the idea of a public university. Nation-States in many parts of the world have moved into a situation where ideological conflicts are taking a heavy toll on public sector universities. In the post-colonial phase of nation-building, education policy was very often shaped by state ideology. The state had great leverage in promoting its ideology in Higher Education Institutions for the simple reason that state had monopoly over resources. In contemporary times, market forces in league with politically conservative forces are selling their own ideology to Higher Education institutions. Be that as it may, there are situations when ideological conflicts gain primacy but insidiously destroy the very essence of the university campus as a place which can shape the vision and character of students.
Historically, Europe has been a birth place of many modern ideologies and the Indian sub-continent too has always been acclaimed for its rich and formidable ideas. It is important to examine history to unearth these ideas and expand them to build a harmonious society. The ideological conflicts in Europe proved disastrous leading to wars and bloodshed. The eminent US historian, Mooris Berman had to warn us thus: “an idea is something you have and an ideology is something that has you”.
It is always dangerous to be servants of ideologies. The lofty idea “let thousand flowers bloom” should be the framework for governance of Higher Education Institutions. Divergent ideas in the campus means greater knowledge and the conversion of the university to a hub of ideas. Dr S. Radhakrishnan had urged, “state aid need not be confused with state control” and the Kothari Commission rightly talked of “commitment in action and detachment in thought”.
Second, all efforts should be made to rejuvenate and transform the public sector universities in Jammu and Kashmir. These are in desperate need of complete restructuring and important in developing a knowledge society. As of today, many of these institutions function at their own risk and responsibility in a world driven by global capitalism where big fish gobble the smaller one. Multinationals have driven local business to extinction and who can save the idea of a public university? The universities in India, due to their internal mess, have been compared to a “stagnant pond and expanding desert” (Apoorvanand, 2018). Harvard, MIT and Oxford can launch their own academic globalization through on-line degrees and the Pandemic has already accelerated the process. India in some ways has already experienced this new and emerging educational global order. The neo-liberal economic order and Covid 19 have increased inequalities in India as in other parts of the world. The high-end private universities viz. Ashoka and Jindal Global University have a class character and cannot be a pan-India model. These private universities are emerging as the “gated communities for the privileged classes and the worry is that public universities may turn into the ghettoes”. During 2006 and 2018 the number of private universities has increased from 19 to 290 of which 223 came up only after 2009. There is also a body of opinion that taxpayers’ money need not be used for Higher Education as its benefits are accrued by individuals and not the society. However, my reading of tea leaves prompts me to vouch for revival of public university system which can be an investment in the cause of nation-building. No nation can have few islands of excellence in National Capital Region (NCR) surrounded by cesspools of corruption and inefficiency. The J&K government needs to implement a public-funded scheme whereby deserving and meritorious students can be sent to top class universities of the world viz, Harvard, MIT, Yale and Oxford. The government can create a regime of good scholarship with the condition that they shall return to their homeland to contribute productively to the public university sector. To the best of my information, the Government of Rajasthan has already conceived of such a scheme. This can be a good step towards developing a knowledge society. The Harvard university was a ‘sarkari’ university at one point of time but suffered a slow death due to weak internal governance. It was only after its internal disarray got fixed that we found a provincial university making the transition to a world class institution.
Third, and the most important condition for turning public sector universities into agents of change is the issue of leadership in these universities. In 2018, the Governor of Tamil Nadu Mr. Banwarilal Purchit cried hoarse that “crores of rupees exchanged hands in the appointment of Vice Chancellors”. In the present system, Rabindranath Tagore would have found it difficult to be Vice Chancellor of Shantinikethan under the existing UGC regulations. Academic brilliance (measured through research papers) need not be confused with leadership and the ability to govern effectively. The academic attainments and scores need not be confused with being ‘better’ educated. In the present system, it is possible to acquire any position in the university system even without having read a single good book! It is important that personality evaluation too is done properly. The entire process of appointment of Vice Chancellors is based on qualifications which cannot be the yardstick to judge leadership qualities of the applicants. In the west, universities have the freedom to choose their Vice-Chancellors. The Kothari commission in 1964 said “a vice Chancellor should be a person with a vision. He should command respect among all sections of the society.” I wonder who takes different sections of the society on board while appointing Vice-Chancellors. The search committee members mainly remain confined to posh hotels and finish the whole process in one or two hours taking into account the given parameters for the selection of candidates. In my entire career, I have never seen members of search committees meeting media fraternity, chambers of commerce and industry, and other civil society groups so that they understand the specific problems and requirements of a given society. The interaction with university teachers’ bodies or even senior teachers are merely perfunctory exercises to reinforce the status-quo. As Chancellor of universities, we solicit your cooperation and urge you to think seriously about the need for a knowledge society in a difficult part of the country. Let us think out of the box.
In the meantime, I hope you and your loved ones are staying safe and well.
Prof. Gull Mohmmad Wani is Head Department of Political Science, University of Kashmir
