Celebrating the world heritage day

But most of these sites lack the basic archaeological and tourist infrastructure. There exists no site museum at any of archaeological site of this land. The priceless artifacts of world famous Neolithic archaeological site of Burzhama since decades are housed in the lockers of Archaeological survey of India at Purana Qilla New Delhi. The proposal of having a Neolithic heritage museum at Burzhama Neolithic site has not matured till date. The fate of thousands of archaeological artifacts, which include Paleolithic and Neolithic stone and bone tools excavated decades back from this site, is still unknown. We do not know if these artifacts exhibited anywhere. At least we can say that the historic Srinagar museum does not exhibit a single artifact of the Burzhama site. Similar is the tale of world class Kushana period terracotta archaeological site of Harwan and Akhnoor. The tiles exhumed from these sites are housed in the strong rooms of ASI. (But still fortunately few of terracotta tiles and terracotta heads exhumed from these sites can be seen at Srinagar and Jammu museums). Several of wonderful archaeological monuments have become inaccessible to tourists and general public in view of citing security reasons. Scores of terracotta sites excavated from the length and breadth of this valley have also turned inaccessible. The tile pavement which once was visible at these sites has been dumped with soil and no remains of these glorious pavements have been left open for the tourists. The proposal of setting of natural history museum in the old museum complex at Srinagar with the already available prized collection of stuff birds and animals, geological and mineral collections has also gathered dust.