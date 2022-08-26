Change is inevitable

If a teacher is trolled like this, the whole community must sit back to introspect and see why the nation builders are under fire! Why there is huge resentment against the teaching profession when they are the custodians of posterity? Why petty things are eulogized on social media platforms but teachers’ acts are demeaned?

Let us be fair enough to admit that the trolls are not at fault but the impression created by teachers has invited this all. It is their collective conscience that must reflect on the unwarranted reactions by social media users. Who are these Netizens? Are they from some alien land? No! It is a common user, a relative, friend, colleague, or a family member. Then, why do they behave in such a questionable manner? We owe a big explanation to answer this probing question. In fact, the children we teach belong to the society where we come from. Being inquisitive and curious observers, they get influenced to imitate everything happening around them. The children demonstrate at home what they imitate at school or in the play field. The children act as mirror images of their teachers most of the time at home. They are the ambassadors of the knowledge, belief, attitudes, and skills imparted at schools and represent us inadvertently at home and in society. Perhaps this knowledge, attitude, and skills are not compatible with the belief and attitudes of the parents and other members of society. The modification of the behavior and the holistic development of the learners by teachers seem irrelevant to society and the needs of the 21st-century world. The consequences can be many but the present manifestation of trolls and indecent language has cut the lofty image of teachers to the size that they had in the past. It has sent shock waves to shake the teachers’ fraternity to reality.