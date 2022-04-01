Community-based strategies to address | ‘The Dog Problem’ in Srinagar City

2. Decentralised and tailor-made waste management strategies and collection points:

Waste collection points are hubs for dogs, and the state of waste management in Srinagar has been a matter of concern for decades. The governance actors need to consider the community’s voices while setting up waste collection points. It is imperative that these points are convenient to the community and, at the same time, do not threaten their social harmony.

Civil society needs to come forward and supplement the government with locally made and tailored waste management strategies - areas-wise, that substantiate the “one size does not fit all” approach. Local youth volunteers at the Mahalla level, who are often the social agents of change, while maintaining the gender mix, can help facilitate brainstorming sessions within community members, with support from the governance actors where culturally and socially acceptable waste management strategies could be developed for piloting.