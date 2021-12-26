Controversial content in books will not be tolerated: PSAJK

The president PSAJK G N Var said there will be no compromise on quality education especially the curriculum followed by various schools across J&K. “The association strongly condemns all the controversial content in some books that has surfaced during the past few days,” Var said in a statement. He said PSAJK has already constituted a committee to check the content of all books being taught in private schools which has identified five books having controversial content.

“Out of five books, four books have been banned till date. PSAJK hails the support given by J&K Board in this regard by acting quickly in order to stop such undesirable publishing,” Var said.