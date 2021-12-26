Controversial content in books will not be tolerated: PSAJK

The Private Schools Association Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) on Friday stated that the full scrutiny of content of textbooks was in process and the controversial content in books will not be tolerated at any cost.
The president PSAJK G N Var said there will be no compromise on quality education especially the curriculum followed by various schools across J&K. “The association strongly condemns all the controversial content in some books that has surfaced during the past few days,” Var said in a statement. He said PSAJK has already constituted a committee to check the content of all books being taught in private schools which has identified five books having controversial content.
“Out of five books, four books have been banned till date. PSAJK hails the support given by J&K Board in this regard by acting quickly in order to stop such undesirable publishing,” Var said.
He said the association condemns the act of creating a state of turbulence in a peaceful society by negligently recommending books with controversial matters.
“After getting information about the issue, the association constituted a high level committee headed by a renowned academician to check all the books and identify the controversial content,” he said.
PSAJK has also thanked the publishers of J&K for their support in identifying such unwanted and indecent matters.
The academic committee of PSAJK is already on the job and it is hoped that in near future all the content published in books taught in schools will be scrutinized and recommendations will be submitted to BOSE and government for action accordingly, Var said. The association has also requested the school owners to go through the content of books before utilizing them in their curriculum.