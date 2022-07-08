Cranky Scientists

Further in some comments reported in The New York Times in 1935, Tesla was again critical of Einstein stating that his theory of relativity was “like a beggar clothed in purple, whom ignorant people take for a king.” There was an incompatibility between the two. The story often goes that when Einstein would be asked how it felt to be the smartest man on Earth, he replied, “I wouldn’t know. Ask Nikola Tesla”. He had obviously made these remarks sarcastically, rather than as a compliment. Einstein too would call himself a belching Vesuvius. So was Tesla, critical, besides curious. He would hint straight rather than being subtle. The intelligence of Tesla was more of a practical nature that manifested itself in countless industrial applications. On the other hand, Einstein was associated with a deep thought process. The point is not who was smarter? The point is we can differ on grounds and we should always. Heavens will not fall on earth. There was a similar controversy between Newton and Leibniz, very well known among the scientific cranks. What if we disagree to each other? What if we say it? What if we say it loudly? What if we mean it? What if we maintain it? What if our friends are distinct from our foes? The modern era, however, is that of fake and take. We have feeble structures. We have feeble stands. We have feeble strengths. We have soft attitudes. We take soft drinks, soft chicken and soft momos. We want to enjoy and entertain. We tend be care free. We don’t shout. We save the energy. We don’t care. We give a damn. We are only bothered about our outfit and attire. Those who debate each other on the screen can be found dining on the same table behind the curtains. They don’t mean their differences much. Debating is done to get an intellectual hype rather than having a dying concern. Praise is showered on each other and differences if any, are encrypted in coded words. The boundaries are kept flexible not rigid. We choose to be called well-mannered, polite and polished. We pose to be civilised, decent and elegant besides honest and humble. Nothing is more deceitful than the appearance of humility, is a well-known lesson of life though. We keep growing our personal profiles making ourselves increasingly eligible for job promotions. We can’t afford risks and rifts, therefore. We have killed all concerns, and buried all sincerity. We have learnt to celebrate the differences. But have we learnt it for good? The rise of individualism will make us all fall down and this is an authentic future prediction. Tesla died penniless but he said what he said. He did not have regrets. For the rest of us it is like