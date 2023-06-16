Crowning the fathers | Father is to child as seed is to fruit

Father is to child as seed is to fruit, defining it uniquely in all its inherent characteristics and traits. On the other hand, there can be N number of women in our neighbourhood and in the relationships, bearing the reflection of our mothers, extending us wishes and warmth and comforting us by hugs. Similarly, all those people with whom we are friends and who offer us help and healing, sympathy and support, food and hood, fun and flavour are actually doing serene motherly favours to us.

But what father can grant us, only father can grant us. It is he who trains us for whatever is going to be out there in the life ahead. He is the prophet, he is the priest, he is the mentor, he is the master. He can foresee, he can foretell, he can guide, he can warn. He is right, he is bright. He is the king and the king-maker. He is coherent, he is connected, he is alert, he is agile. There is more than one reason why he can lead us from the front and cannot let us go astray. The third Sunday in the month of June every year is chosen as the international Father’s Day and hence for the current year 2023, we are observing it today on 18th of June. Let us celebrate the fatherhood today, that schemes and secures everything, from a family to a nation.