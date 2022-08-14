Data breach at KU: A serious issue

The database allegedly put on sale on the Dark Web for 250 USD claimed to include student information, registration number, phone number, email address, password, employee data, and much more.

“What if my photographs, phone number and email id are purchased by cyber criminals for use on matrimonial or porn sites? I can be subjected to blackmail and my reputation can be shattered for all times to come,” wrote another angry social media user, Shazia, also a student of the Kashmir University.

The University authorities after the outrage issued a statement which said that the University’s “data was unmodified” and that it was “analyzing any breach of data read (which is accessible in public domain) in depth.”