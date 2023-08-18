Data Science|Career Scope and Impact

Data science is nothing more complicated than scientists extracting data and information from big data and analyzing it. That data comes from multiple sources – search engines, social media sites, surveys, e-commerce sites and many more places. Every day, our access to data increases. This is mostly down to how technology and techniques in collecting it have advanced and continue to advance. These days, just about anything can be monitored, including buying patterns, customer behaviour, health care, plant behaviour and so on, and many companies use this to make predictions about future. Nowadays, diseases can be predicted at the earliest stage with the help of data science in healthcare (human, animals, plants and soil) that too remotely with innovative appliances powered by Machine learning. Mobile applications and smart devices constantly collect data about heartbeat rates, blood pressure, sugar, or soil moisture, soil nutrients, plant parameters so on, transferring this data to the experts as real-time updates, who can then devise treatments accordingly. These decisions can help them plan better. However, as fast as this data grows, the more unstructured it becomes and, in that format, data is no good and it must be parsed to get any real information from us. That is where data science came into the picture, using machine learning and big data to interpret the data, enabling effective decision-making.

So, how does data science work? It uses tools from various disciplines to gather in the data, process it, and gain insights from that data, extracting the meaningful data and using it to make the right decisions. It’s that simple. Data science comprises several fields, including programming, machine learning, analytics, statistics, and data mining. With data mining, algorithms are applied to the data set, revealing patterns used to extract meaningful data. Predictive analytics or statistical measures use the data extracted to predict what might happen in the future based on what happened previously. Machine learning is part of the artificial intelligence family. It is used for processing huge amounts of data, quantities that humans simply couldn’t even comprehend, let alone process in their entire lifetime. Until recently, implementing data science skills into practical life was next to impossible, but in the last decade, new upcoming scientists did their best to implement the statistical knowledge into practical life.