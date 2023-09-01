Demystifying Quantum Computing | Fundamentals & Security

This is the power of Quantum Computing, a limitless ocean of knowledge which might otherwise have been unfathomable to humans.

What is Quantum Computing? A Brief History ?

In 1927 a group of 29 most brilliant minds were together in Brussels for the first time to discuss about the foundation of everything. The problem at hand was whether the universe at the minutest level works as a fundamental system or a set of probabilities.

After the Double Slit Experiment it was clear that light exhibits a wave nature, however, there were other experiments which stated otherwise. So, it was soon realised that the nature of light is actually a wave of probabilities and it is only when we check its nature it then exhibits one or the other nature depending on how we check it. This revolutionary discovery naturally rose questions about the then accepted nature of other known particles such as electrons which led to the Uncertainty Principal and thus eventually Quantum Mechanics was born.