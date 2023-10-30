Designing Destiny | Aaquib Wani's journey from Kashmir to crafting Indian cricket team's jersey

While cricket fans across the nation passionately follow the exploits of their favourite players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, few are aware of the creative genius behind the new Indian Team jersey that they proudly wear.

Aaquib Wani's journey from being a young boy in Kashmir to the designer of the national cricket team's jersey is a tale of passion, perseverance, and breaking boundaries.



Last December, Aaquib Wani received a call that would change the course of his career. He had previously worked with Adidas, the global sportswear brand, on several projects, collaborating with the likes of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Sharma.