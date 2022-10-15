DHSK for Senior Citizens | JLNM Hospital observes Pain Management Month

Under the patronage of the Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq A Rather, JLNM Hospital observes October as Pain Management Month. 12th October is observed as World Arthritis Day while 20th October is observed as World Osteoporosis Day. During this month exclusive Pain Management Clinics are being held for arthritis and osteoporosis with a specific focus on senior citizens. Besides, giving awareness and preventive modalities, patients are being treated for osteoporosis and various types of arthritis.
Additionally, the Post Graduate Department of Internal Medicine is holding symposiums and seminars on Arthritis and Osteoporosis.
Ask the doctor
What is arthritis?
The word arthritis literally means joint inflammation. It refers to more than 100 different diseases. These diseases usually affect the area in or around joints such as muscles and tendons. There are many types of arthritis. Most forms of arthritis are chronic which means they may last a lifetime.
How does arthritis feel?
Arthritis pains get aggravated during winter and usually cause stiffness pain and fatigue. The joints of the body are the site of much of the action in arthritis. Many types of arthritis show signs of joint inflammation: swelling, stiffness, tenderness, redness or warmth. These joint symptoms may be accompanied by weight loss, fever or weakness.
It is healthy for you to keep active and move your joints. If you do not move a joint regularly, the muscles around it weaken and/or become tight. The joint can stiffen or even freeze. Arthritis can make it hard to do the movements you rely on every day for work or taking care of your family. Consult your doctor as soon as you have any prolonged joint pain.