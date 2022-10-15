DHSK for Senior Citizens | JLNM Hospital observes Pain Management Month

How does arthritis feel?

Arthritis pains get aggravated during winter and usually cause stiffness pain and fatigue. The joints of the body are the site of much of the action in arthritis. Many types of arthritis show signs of joint inflammation: swelling, stiffness, tenderness, redness or warmth. These joint symptoms may be accompanied by weight loss, fever or weakness.

It is healthy for you to keep active and move your joints. If you do not move a joint regularly, the muscles around it weaken and/or become tight. The joint can stiffen or even freeze. Arthritis can make it hard to do the movements you rely on every day for work or taking care of your family. Consult your doctor as soon as you have any prolonged joint pain.