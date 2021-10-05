DHSK orders relieving of staff deployed for Covid-19

The order however mentioned that the officers and officials other than deployed at International Airport Srinagar, PHC Chanpora (Covid) and vaccination campaign Covid-19 district Srinagar shall deem themselves to have been relieved from the present place of deployment.

“The officers should report back to their respective original places of posting without any delay,” the order said.

The directorate of health services Kashmir also warned the officers that any deviation in this regard will be treated as dereliction of duties. “Strict action as warranted under rules shall be initiated against them,” the director said in his order.