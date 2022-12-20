Drug addiction menace and way forward

The study reveals that during the pandemic period, in Kashmir Opioids were the primary substance of use (87.6 percent) with Heroin (75.8 percent) being the predominant drug of use. According to the medicos, the pattern of intake increased during covid-19 lockdown in the majority of the users and continued to consume substances because of boredom due to the lockdown.

According to a study “Drug Addiction in Kashmir: Issues and Challenges”, Individuals begin to use drugs with varied choices. Some people use drugs to relieve some medical condition but continue to use them after the medical condition is over. Some people who feel depressed begin to use the drug to self-medicate and get addicted to it. Sometimes a traumatized event or a relationship issue led a person to drugs. Some other people use the drug to escape from the pressures of life or to experience the pleasure of drugs or to comply with the peer group compatibility to have a different view of the world around them. This voluntary initiation into the world of addictive drugs has strongly influenced society’s view of drug abuse and drug addiction and their treatment.