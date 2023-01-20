Dubai a Gateway to the World for Indian Startups, Eyeing Global Expansion

Now, the startup is looking to establish a bigger presence in Dubai as it looks to further expand its presence in the UAE and MENA markets, making it one of the many Indian startups and tech majors looking at Dubai as the gateway to global markets as they look to bolster their global footprint and build products and solutions for the world.

“We see Dubai as a gateway to the MENA region. We see it as a gateway to the world. Dubai becomes the point through which you find the right partners to enter different markets, such as the KSA market, and to understand other cultural nuances because Dubai has people from all over the region,” SupplyNote Co-founder Kumar Kushang told the Economic Times.