Dubai Expo 2020 | Why Are J&K Artists Crying Foul

What went wrong?

Scores of artists, while sharing their experiences said that at the ideation phase of the event, the officials concerned gave them assurances that their genuine concerns would be addressed and the event would be carried out in a highly professional way. No administrative bottleneck was supposed to mar the event. “They just needed artists to entertain the audiences there. So that was immediately done. We were given the green signal and we were told our fees, individually. However later the story changed completely,” Irfan Ahmad, a well-known guitarist and singer, said. He urged Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, to intervene and give justice to the artists—who had been earlier hired for the event and their payments withheld due to reasons known to few officials.

“We have been very closely working with many government departments. This has never happened before,” he opined, adding “We are just questioning ourselves as to what was our fault. Where did we go wrong?” he asked. He said that amidst such an atmosphere, no artists would prefer to work without any signed contract with the government departments. “Now the government is hoping to hire artists for the G-20 meeting in Srinagar. If such is the treatment of artists by the current regime, why will anyone go and exhibit his or her talent anywhere in any government function,” he said.