Economic Survey 2022-23 | Startup ecosystem faces several challenges, causing companies to ‘flip’

The process of transferring the entire ownership of an Indian company to an overseas entity, including the transfer of all Intellectual Property and data owned by the Indian company, is called ‘flipping’.

Typically, flipping happens at the early stage of the startup. However, this trend can be reversed with active collaboration with the government-related regulatory bodies and other stakeholders. Further, companies are also exploring ‘reverse flipping’, the survey document stated.

“With solution-oriented strategies, startups will continue to be the messengers of India’s entrepreneurial dynamism,” the report read.