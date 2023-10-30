Education: Entrepreneurial Success Story

After completing his Master's in Business Administration, Shakir (29) made a conscious decision to diverge from the conventional career path. Instead, he embarked on a mission to create job opportunities for the educated youth in Sopore, a town in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir. His vision was unwavering: to nurture local talent and promote self-employment.

Shakir's remarkable journey epitomises the spirit of entrepreneurship and community development, making a lasting impact on the lives of the people in the area.

