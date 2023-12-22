Empowering Dhadkai

Sadaket Malik

Dhadkai, a serene village in the snowy mountains of Doda where a Gujjar community inhabit predominantly, Dhadkai stands out for its agricultural pursuits and nomadic way of life. However, it harbours a distinctive characteristic. More than half of its inhabitants face challenges in hearing and speaking due to a congenital condition.

Dhadkahi village in Bhalessa covers 284.9 hectares with a population of 1,774 (970 males, 804 females). The literacy rate is 33.60%, with 47.94% of males and 16.29% of females being literate. The village has approximately 253 houses.

The village is often referred to as the Silent Village of India, owing to a significant portion of its population experiencing hearing and speech difficulties. A survey in 2014 revealed that 33 children below 10 years and 39 adults exhibited hearing impairment. Astonishingly, around three children are born with this condition every year. The Communication in Dhadkai occurs in the local language Gojri supplemented by a shared sign language. Notably, hearing impairment is most prevalent among those above 15 years old, constituting 61% of affected individuals.

Recognizing the challenges faced by people at this place, the Indian Army took initiative through the “Sadbhavna Programme.” This initiative transcends mere material assistance by providing clothing, food, and specialized education for children facing hearing challenges.

The high school teachers in Dhadkai require specialized training to foster inclusivity for students with hearing loss. This collective effort aims to ensure that everyone in Dhadkai has equal opportunities for a brighter future. It underscores the importance of inclusivity and collective responsibility in paving the way for a more promising tomorrow for Dhadkai the Army program, educators visited Dhadkai to impart sign language to children, and some were sent to Secunderabad for specialized training. The Army also initiated sign language instruction for a group of children in Dhadkai, coupled with the provision of hearing aids.

While the Army’s efforts are commendable, challenges persist. The local sign language in Dhadkai has limited vocabulary, hindering effective communication. Hence, there is a pressing need for a comprehensive program to teach Indian Sign Language to all residents with hearing loss.

To align with the nomadic lifestyle, tailor-made courses on farming, animal husbandry, and related skills can be developed. The Rehabilitation Council of India can play a pivotal role in extending educational and support services to those with hearing loss.

Leveraging existing resources, lessons in Indian Sign Language from the National Institute of Open Schooling can serve as a valuable teaching tool. Collaboration with local schools and harnessing the Army’s support can establish learning centers in the village equipped with necessary study materials.

To secure funding for these initiatives, collaboration among different stakeholders is essential. Given Dhadkai’s status as a tribal community falling under the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) list and its nomadic nature, reaching out to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment becomes imperative for additional support.

In short we can say that In the silence of Dhadkai, a noisy plea echoes – a plea for inclusivity, accessibility, and the realization of dreams. As we contemplate the implications of this case study, we are compelled to reconsider the essence of development and progress, ensuring that no voice, no matter how silent, is left unheard in the vibrant India. The collaborative approach is solicited to provide education, rehabilitation and care to them.