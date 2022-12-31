Envisioning Productive Senior Citizenship

The community as a whole also benefits from engagement with senior citizens. We shall share a case study of how a 63-Year-Old retired mathematics teacher Alka is transforming the face of her hometown in Goa. It is not unusual to see garbage heaps near our homes, people throwing litter on the roads, and trees dying for lack of care and nourishment. We just complain about the lack of civic sense and move on. But one senior citizen lady in Goa decided to act ensuring that the community around her becomes better, safer and cleaner again. She started with a small initiative to develop her hometown of Vasco in Goa. Her initiative is now a path setter for others to tread. We often blame the government and municipal corporation for everything. We hold the opinion they are the only ones responsible for the mess around us. The bitter truth is we all are equally responsible for the problems we create.

A local business unit was so impressed by Alka’s work that it invited her for a discussion on how the local community could be roped to bring a sustainable change in Vasco. This gave Alka the boost she needed to ignite an initiative for the holistic development of her locality and involve several NGO as well. Alka gathered a few volunteers for assistance and took on the onerous task of clearing garbage near a hospital. She faced a lot of challenges from different quarters but she did not succumb. After six months, the job was complete. Alka and her dedicated team started painting walls in the locality to discourage public urination. She painted the walls white instead of making any pattern on them. If something appears so clean and white, people tend to be resistant to spoiling it and this actually worked.