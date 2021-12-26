Expenditure under Capex, CSS below desired level in education department

This was revealed in a review meeting chaired by the J&K Chief Secretary J&K in the first week of December to review the functioning of the School Education Department (SED).

As per the minutes of the meeting assessed by this newspaper, the Chief Secretary has observed that the expenditure under Capex and CSS was below desired level. “Concerted efforts are required to be taken up by officers after prioritizing the projects for completion in March 2022,” he observed.