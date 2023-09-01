Exploring Spiritual Tourism

Architecturally, these are wooden shrines basically associated with the tombs of Sufi and Reshi saints of this land. These are called as Astans and are raised over the graves of these saints. Most of these sites are found in rural and forest areas of the valley, because these were the places where these Rishes could find peaceful and calm environment for their meditation.

The Kashmir architecture formed a uniform type of local style. It is known as Reshi order of architecture, which consists of these Sufi tombs which is quite indigenous and is hardly seen beyond its borders. It is uniform in plan, material and style, and mostly pertains to the tombs of Muslim saints, either Rishi or Syed saints. These are originally built as memorials of great Reshi and Syed saints, mostly over their graves. These are square in plan and mostly are self contained buildings; plinths are of Devri Stones while chambers constructed sometimes of bricks and mortar and sometimes of logs laid across each other, the spaces between logs filled with brick work, chambers are square with a Cenotaph (char) of latticework in its centre. The entrance to the chamber is usually from the south. Bays of the chamber are decorated with fine types of Jali screens of wood, the interior of the central chamber is sometimes covered with paper machine paints or some times of lime plaster. The columns around the central chamber are elaborately carved. The low pyramidal roof projecting over the whole super structure is built in several tiers with size diminishing at each successive tier.