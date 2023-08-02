Farooq opens Pandora’s box after LG Sinha breaks jinx 

He didn’t name his colleagues who prevented him from allowing the Shia mourners to discharge their religious duties but tried to drive home a point that when he was the J&K chief minister, he was ready to allow the Muharram procession from the traditional route but he was told not to take the risk.

“We wanted this to happen earlier as well. When I was chief minister, I wanted this to take place, but some of our very own people were against it. I do not want to name them, they have passed away. Otherwise, what was the reason that it was not allowed?” Dr Abdullah said.

Muharram processions in Kashmir were banned in 1990 soon after the Pakistan sponsored insurgency broke out in Jammu and Kashmir.