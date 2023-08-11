Financial productivity analysis | A case study of J&K Bank Ltd

The 85th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of the Bank is scheduled on 24th August, 2023 at 11.00 AM at SKICC, Srinagar.

Financial Productivity is based on ‘Value Added Accounting’ (VAA) which measures and highlights an input-out analysis of an enterprise that gives it a competitive edge over profitability analysis. It determines how much of value/wealth is created or added by an organization during a particular period and how it is distributed among the varied stakeholders who contribute towards its generation- be it employees, government, shareholders, society and the business entity itself. In any business organization, the Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account are conventionally the basic financial statements that generate and provide financial information related to financial performance and do not reflect the respective contribution of all stakeholders in the value/wealth creation. But VAA reveals how the wealth generated by the business organization is distributed amongst its stakeholders. No business enterprise can survive and grow if it fails to generate adequate amount of wealth. This practice certainly adds a good deal to the usefulness of financial reports and would help a banking organization as well to make viable strategic decisions. There is ample research evidence confirming that VAA measures have considerable relevance to assess the future prospects and financial health of a banking enterprise. The financial productivity parameter is important to get a sense of bank’s strength. A bank can offer adequate emoluments to Employees, Return on Capital, pay Taxes to Exchequer, contribute towards Social Responsibility and retain earnings for Risk Provisioning only if this parameter is robust. It helps banks to build a healthy Balance Sheet reflecting growth, better asset quality and good prospects of maximization of returns, better capital structure, strong market presence, and impressive brand image and recognition in banking ecosystem.