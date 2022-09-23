Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best budget 5G phones

Gadgets In Trend

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is currently the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone in India, which Xiaomi claims is a 5G all-rounder. The budget smartphone finds itself in a crowded segment, facing competition from the likes of iQoo, Vivo, Realme, Motorola, etc. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is a popular choice among brands launching 5G smartphones in the segment. The phone also supports seven 5G bands, which should be more than enough to cover all telecom circles in India.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G also packs a beefy battery, full-HD+ display and a dual-camera setup on the back. With all that’s offered, is it the best 5G smartphone under Rs. 15,000 in India? We find out. Xiaomi has launched a 4G and 5G version of the Redmi 11 Prime in India, of which, the 5G version is the more expensive offering of the two. The 5G variant is available in two storage options. Its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant is available for Rs 15,999. The 5G smartphone comes in Meadow Green, Chrome Silver and Thunder Black colour options. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G follows the 2022 smartphone trend of a flat frame design. The rear panel of the phone curves towards the edges to ensure it sits comfortably when held. Xiaomi has used plastic materials for the back and frame, which is a common practice for smartphones in this price range. That being said, the rear panel offers a good grip, thanks to the textured design. Xiaomi sent us the 6GB RAM variant of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G in Meadow Green, which seems to be the hero colour of the three.