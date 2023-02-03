FM Sitharaman announces a slew of measures to boost start-ups in India

“Entrepreneurship is vital for a country’s economic development. We have taken a number of measures for start-ups and they have borne results. India is now the third largest ecosystem for start-ups globally, and ranks second in innovation quality among middle-income countries,” said Sitharaman.



The budget measure comes when the startup sector is seeing a funding winter as investors only put in approximately $25 billion in Indian startups in 2022, a 40 percent drop from the $42 billion raised across 1,500+ deals in 2021.