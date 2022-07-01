Forest officials have to be Biodiversity Campaigners

Jammu & Kashmir is a treasure trove of herbs which have high medicinal and edible value. These herbs are of great significance to the manufacturing of ayurvedic and unani medicines. Researchers have not fully explored the herbal wealth of Kashmir, and a lot needs to be done in this field. I never knew Aesculus indica (Handoon), which used to be found in abundance in Kashmir valley few decades back, had a medicinal value as well. We have axed a large number of such trees and the same is now an endangered species of trees. In fact very recently dozens of Handoon trees were chopped off near flood channel bund (Solina to Jawahar Nagar). The leaves of Handoon tree are best known for treatment of fever, and the oil extracted from the seed which looks like a Chestnut is used for hair growth and treatment of headaches. Similarly very few of us are familiar with Chari Saban ( Anagallis arvensis) which belongs to Primulaceae family. This plant is used for treatment of ulcers. The crushed plant is applied on affected areas, which has better healing qualities. Nunner and Tchok Chenne are almost extinct now. Kashmiri Mirchi (Marchiwangun) is not seen at all. Our old varieties of apples like Ambri is not available at all. Our traditional sheep, goats and cows are almost extinct. This is a disaster to our Biodiversity? There are hundreds of herbs and other biological resources which are of great importance but only our Hakeems, Vaids and experienced elders have this kind of knowledge. As time runs out the number of people having this traditional knowledge of our bio resources and herbal medicines is also shrinking and a time will come when we won’t have any information about these resources with us. In order to address it we need to document the information these resourceful people have. To institutionalise the same Govt of India enacted Biological Diversity Act also called Biodiversity Act in 2002. This law aims at the conservation of biological resources, managing its sustainable use and enabling fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising out of the use and knowledge of biological resources with the local communities.