The Group of Twenty, also known as G-20, is considered one of the premier forums for international economic cooperation. G-20 does not have a permanent and fixed Secretariat; instead, the member-state with Presidency brings together the agenda, programmes and new proposals in consultation with the member-states, mainly to address the challenges of the contemporary global economy. For the successful conduct of meetings and fulfilling the agenda, the Presidency is supported by Trokia, consisting of the current presiding or host state, presidency from the immediate past and the next-in-line host state. Currently, this Troika comprises India, Indonesia and Brazil. With the spirit of One Earth, One Family and One Future, India’s Presidency aims to bring pragmatic solutions to global problems, like poverty, diseases, climate change, gender discrimination etc., for the well-being of people across the world.
To bring inclusive growth and attain sustainable development goals, the programmes such as Business-Connect, Women-Connect, Civil Society-Connect and Youth-connect are under process throughout the country, and universities are playing a major role in the sensitization of the G-20 agenda.
In this regard, the Ministry of External Affairs, designated 75 universities, across the country to hold different activities under the G-20 university connect programmes, and the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) being was one among them, slated more than 35 programmes from till 10th of April, 2023, on which a mega event is being conducted at SKICC, Srinagar. All the departments of the university have organised events, across all the campuses, in which the faculty, scholars and students participated and discussed the issue concerning the G-20 nations threadbare.
On 5th of April, newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath underscored the urgent need to safeguard the environment and fragile ecosystem for achieving the Sustained Development Goals (SDGs) as envisioned by the G-20 Nations vis-à-vis environmental protection.
“The need of the hour is to accelerate ecosystem restoration, enriching biodiversity; promoting a sustainable and climate-resilient economy; and encouraging the use of renewable energy,” Prof. A Ravinder Nath, said while inaugurating a one-day awareness programme on “Environmental Protection,” on the theme “Protect Environment or Perish,” organised by the Department of Zoology, School of Life Sciences, at Tulmulla Campus here, under the G-20 University Connect.
A poster competition was also held in which around 50 students from various departments participated. On the same day, Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), School of Media Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organized Photography Competition and Exhibition under G-20 University Connect on the theme “Environment And Sustainable Development Goal” for the university students at Tulmulla campus.Dean, School of Media Studies, Prof. Shahid Rasool introduced the Photography Exhibition to VC.
On 28th of February, Department of Zoology in association with the Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW) celebrated the National Science Day 2023 on “Global Science for Global Well Being,” at Nuner campus.
On 5th of March, Department of Animal Sciences (Zoology), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), celebrated World Wildlife Day under ‘Student Champions for Wildlife and Protected areas’ programme. During the day, teachers, researchers and students of the University and members of other organizations like WCF, Wildlife SOS, etc. participated in the programmes and pledged to conserve and protect the flora and fauna irrespective of regional boundaries.
On 7th of March, Under the G20 presidency of India, the Department of Students Welfare (DSW) Central University of Kashmir, (CUK) organised a one-day workshop on “Developing Positive Mental Health, Moral Values and Ethics in Students,”, at Tulmulla campus. Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah highlighted the importance of sound mental health for the overall growth, development, productivity, and performance of the individuals, particularly the student’s community.
On 9th of March, School of Education, organised a one-day national seminar on “Women Empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir: Reflections from Ancient Knowledge Traditions,” to commemorate the international women’s day here Thursday, under the auspices of G20 presidency of India. On 20th of March, Under G-20 University connect, a cricket match was played between the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) and Government Degree College-Ganderbal at Tulmulla.
On 21st of March, Department of Politics and Governance, in collaboration with Mool Sustainability Research and Training Center organized a one-day workshop on Green Environment, Climate Change and Sustainability under auspices of G-20 University Connect at Sagg-eco Campus here Tuesday.
On 28th of March, CUK in association with the University of Kashmir and Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) jointly organised a panel discussion on “India’s G-20 Presidency: Climate Change and Future World Order,” at IUST campus here Tuesday under the aegis of G-20 University Connect, Engaging Young Minds. The event provided a maiden platform to the Vice Chancellors of all the three universities including Prof. Neelofar Khan (Chief Guest), Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah (Co-patron), Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) and Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor Islamic University of Science and Technology (Patron) to share their thoughts and ideas about the topic and expressing willingness to collaborate with each other and share the resources and human resources wherever possible.
On 3rd of April, National Innovation and Start-up Policy (NISP)-IIC and Deptt of Biotechnology, in collaboration with District Skill Committee, Ganderbal conducted a one-day awareness programme on “Skill and Entrepreneurship development” at Green campus. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Abid Hamid Dar, Head, Deptt of Biotechnology and Coordinator NISP-IIC, briefed the participants about various measures initiated by the varsity in fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem by starting various courses relevant to skill development and innovation.
Prof. M Yousuf, Dean, SLS, Sciences emphasized on the significance of skill based courses like mushroom cultivation, high density horticulture, medicinal botany, vermicomposting etc. in development of an entrepreneurial mind-set.
Mr. Abdul Rouf Khan, District Skill Committee, highlighted the importance of Entrepreneurship and presented various success entrepreneurial stories in J&K over the last few years. Mr Hafeez Hackla, Mathma Gandhi National Fellow, at the District Skill Committee, elaborated on the process of developing an innovative idea and its successful execution.
On the same day, Department of Chemistry, School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, organized a one-day visit to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Srinagar, for the students of M.Sc. Chemistry. Head, Deptt of Chemistry, Dr. Abid Hamid Dar, flagged off the event and highlighted the benefits and importance of this outreach programme. Speaking on the occasion, FSL Deputy Director, Dr Shahoor Ahmad Kanth, emphasised on the importance of having in-depth knowledge of Forensic Science. He mentioned that this outreach activity programme of the department of chemistry is the first experience of FSL (J&K) to allow the students to visit the Laboratory. He discussed the alleged rising crimes in J&K and highlighted the role of FSL in finding the reason behind these cases.
