To bring inclusive growth and attain sustainable development goals, the programmes such as Business-Connect, Women-Connect, Civil Society-Connect and Youth-connect are under process throughout the country, and universities are playing a major role in the sensitization of the G-20 agenda.

In this regard, the Ministry of External Affairs, designated 75 universities, across the country to hold different activities under the G-20 university connect programmes, and the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) being was one among them, slated more than 35 programmes from till 10th of April, 2023, on which a mega event is being conducted at SKICC, Srinagar. All the departments of the university have organised events, across all the campuses, in which the faculty, scholars and students participated and discussed the issue concerning the G-20 nations threadbare.