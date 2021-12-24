Give Physics a Chance

The major part of chemical engineering is organizing the physics for the chemical processes to work. One has to understand the mechanics so pressure vessels do not burst and distillation columns do not fall over. One need to understand energy very well and with our expanded capabilities has come with an increased need for new forms of energy. We have to find an alternative energy sources that will not further pollute the atmosphere and will not create further change in climate.

Electrical engineering involves designing electrical circuits including motors, optical fiber networks, computers and communication links. They often need to convert electrical energy to other forms of energy, with the understanding of mechanics and thermodynamics. Besides applications of Maxwell’s equation, electromagnetism is used for antennae design, RF signals, wireless communications and smokeless cars. The field of robotics relies on physics such as dynamics, mechanics, as well as optics (for cameras for computer vision).