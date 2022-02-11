Giving priority to growth

In education sector, Union Budget this year has promised a setting up of a digital university, expanding of ‘one class one TV channel’ programme under the PM e-Vidya scheme, the allocation in School and Higher Education budget has drawn mixed responses from Twitter users. The Union Budget for 2022-23 also showed a massive cut from the scholarship incentive scheme for girl children from Schedule Tribes and rural areas, National Scheme for Incentive to Girls. The overall budget for this scheme has been reduced to zero for the 2022-23 financial year. Also, ‘Padhna Likhna Abhiyaan’, an adult education scheme focused on basic literacy, has not been allocated any funds for the next financial year. PM Poshan which replaced the mid-day meal scheme has been allocated Rs 10,233.75 crore; in 2021-22, the mid-day meal scheme was allocated close to Rs 11,000 crore. Experts feel that an outlay for the financial aid schemes for marginalized, minority, poor and female students has either been reduced or risen marginally which is a cause of concern. The scholarships and fellowships are key to ensure social justice in the field of education and reduction may further increase the educational disparity in the society. A cursory look at two areas like MGNREGA and PDS exhibit that budget allocation during first pandemic year was Rs 1,11,170 crore which was inadequate due to large scale demand for work under the programme from migrants as well as distressed rural workers who returned from other

states. In the second pandemic year, the budgeted amount was reduced to the pre-pandemic level of Rs 73,000 crore though outlay was increased to Rs 98,000 crore for the current financial year. In view of reports from fields, the prior pending wage payments and the current demand might create problems hence budget estimate of Rs 73,000 crore for the coming year is nowhere close to reality.