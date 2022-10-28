Google plans to challenge CCI orders on Android: Report

The Alphabet Inc unit has been fined $275 million in two Indian antitrust decisions since last week - one for its policies of charging in-app commissions and another for abusing its position in the market for the Android operating system.

The rulings come as Google faces increased antitrust scrutiny across the world. Last month, it suffered a major setback when a European court upheld a 2018 ruling saying it was largely confirming a decision that the company imposed “unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices.” Google plans to appeal the decision, where it faces a record $4.1 billion fine.