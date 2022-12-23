Google To Earmark $75 Mn For Women-Led Startups In India

“We have announced a $300 Mn fund, of which one quarter will go towards startups led by women, or startups which are focused on bridging the gender divide,” said Pichai at Google For India 2022, the tech giant’s eighth such event for the country.

“The sophistication of India’s startup ecosystem is measurably improving. Part of what we’ve done with the India Digitisation Fund is to increasingly focus on startups from India. These companies are getting noticeable scale,” said the Google CEO, adding that there is no time like the present to do a startup.