Govt thinks like a startup, focusing on newer, better ideas, says Piyush Goyal

The minister, who also handles the Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, and textiles portfolios, said that the government came up with highly impactful innovations like COWIN app, One Nation, One Ration Card (ONORC), PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, UPI -- which has powered so many startups and unicorns, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and JAM Trinity.

The minister appreciated the MAARG portal and said that it would help focus, refine and fine-tune ideas. Referring to the MAARG portal, the Minister said that the focus of the government is to simplify the interaction of citizens with the government. In line with this approach of the government, PM Modi had removed the need to notarise documents, placing trust in the common man and this has never been misused, he noted. He urged startups to give suggestions to improve processes to make it simple and economic. He also mentioned that over 39,000 compliances have been reduced, he asked for suggestions on what more can be decriminalised to reduce compliance burden.