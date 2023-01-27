Govt to soon certify startups, developers to offer India stack

The government will soon come up with a framework to certify startups, developers, and system integrators for offering a complete India stack to other countries, minister of electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

“There will be a process eventually where there will be an India stack certified system integrator or developer and how do we get there, what kind of qualifications we will require, that is something will be evolved,” Chandrasekhar said.